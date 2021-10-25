Kaneohe Marines say wastewater released into ocean exceeds aceeptable bacteria levels

Marine Corps Base Hawaii said its Wastewater Reclamation Facility accidentally released treated sewage into the ocean with levels of bacteria that exceed its permit.

Water samples received Sunday found that enterococci bacteria levels continue to exceed permitted levels, according a news release from the base.

The sewage release occurred during a recent improvement project designed to modernize the wastewater facility for greater effectiveness and efficiency, the Marines said.

Effluent water from MCBH is combined with treated water from the city’s Kailua Regional Wastewater Treatment Plant, which is then discharged some two miles off-shore of MCBH at 110 feet below the surface of the ocean into a mixing zone, where direct risk of exposure is low.

The Marines have initiated daily sampling to monitor the situation and will continue until results show effluent limitations are once again being met, according to the release.