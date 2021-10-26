Hawaii sees 74 new coronavirus cases, bringing statewide total to 83,522

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

Hawaii Department of Health officials reported 74 new confirmed and probable coronavirus infections today, bringing the state’s total since the start of the pandemic to 83,522 cases.

No new virus-related fatalities were reported today so the statewide COVID-19 death toll remains 888.

The state’s official coronavirus-related death toll includes 668 fatalities on Oahu, 112 on Hawaii island, 93 on Maui, nine on Kauai, one on Molokai and five Hawaii residents who died outside the state.

The U.S. coronavirus-related death toll today is over 738,000 and the nationwide infection tally is more than 45.5 million.

Today’s new confirmed and probable infection count by island includes 36 new cases on Oahu, 19 on Hawaii island, two on Maui, 12 on Kauai and five Hawaii residents diagnosed outside the state.

State health officials have been including probable infections in its total case counts. Probable infections include people who never received a confirmatory test but are believed to have had the virus because of their known exposure and symptoms or because of a positive antigen test.

The total number of confirmed and probable coronavirus cases by island since the start of the outbreak are 57,548 on Oahu, 10,933 on Hawaii island, 9,460 on Maui, 2,554 on Kauai, 239 on Molokai, and 142 on Lanai. There are also 2,646 Hawaii residents who were diagnosed outside of the state.

Health officials also said today that, of the state’s total infection count, 1,679 cases were considered to be active. Officials say they consider infections reported in the past 14 days to be a “proxy number for active cases.” The state’s total number of active cases increased today by 14.

This breaking news story will be updated as more information becomes available.