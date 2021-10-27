Honolulu Fire Department airlifts injured hiker, 31, from Lulumahu Falls Trail

Honolulu firefighters airlifted an injured woman from the Lulumahu Falls Trail in Nuuanu on Tuesday afternoon.

The Honolulu Fire Department received a 911 call at 12:45 p.m. Tuesday of a 31-year-old woman who hit her head and injured her knee at the base of the waterfall while hiking with two others. Four units staffed with 12 personnel responded, with the first arriving on scene at 12:59 p.m., and immediately ascended the trail on foot.

They found the injured woman at 1:24 p.m., and packaged and airlifted her via the Air 2 helicopter to a landing zone nearby. The woman was transferred to the care of Emergency Medical Services at 1:54 p.m.

Her two hiking companions were not injured, and walked out of the trail on their own.

HFD reminds hikers to bring a fully charged cell phone on hikes in case of emergencies, to prepare for the unexpected, to know one’s physical abilities and limitations, and to select trails that can be enjoyed safely.