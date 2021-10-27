Vehicle crash forces Daniel K. Inouye Highway to close on Big Island

Hawaii island police have shut down Daniel K. Inouye Highway this morning due to a motor vehicle crash.
The crash occurred near the 32 mile marker (Kona side of Mauna Kea Access Road). Police sent the advisory at 9:30 a.m. today.
Details on the crash were not immediately available.
The highway is expected to be closed for the next three hours. Motorists are advised to use Highway 19 and Highway 190.
