Puna man, 25, wanted for questioning in armed domestic dispute

Hawaii island police are searching for a 25-year-old man who is wanted for questioning in an alleged violent domestic dispute in Puna.

Patrol officers responded to a report of a dispute involving gunshots at a home on Pokahu Drive in Kurtistown shortly before 3:30 p.m. Friday.

Police said Brendon Hironaka and a family member were involved in an argument when the confrontation turned physical.

Hironaka allegedly threw miscellaneous items at her, grabbed her neck and slammed her head numerous times against items within the residence.

Police said he then grabbed a firearm from a relative and discharged several shots near her.

Hironaka fled the residence with the firearm in a white 2002 Toyota Camry with the Hawaii license plate ZGR 420.

He is described as 5 feet, 7 inches tall, 115 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Police caution the public not to approach Hironaka.

Individuals with information on Hironaka’s whereabouts may call the police department’s non-emergency line at 808-935-3311, Det. Corina Mclellan at 808-961-2373 or email corina.mclellan@hawaiicounty.gov.