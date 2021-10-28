2-day drone test preps for flying car service

OSAKA >> A test for a flying car service, to be used at the Osaka-Kansai Expo 2025, was conducted Oct. 22 using a drone at Osaka’s Nanko waterfront district.

For the two-day test, workers flew a large unmanned drone, designed to carry parcels, over the water to collect and analyze data on wind effects and battery consumption.

Five companies, including Tokyo-based flying car developer SkyDrive Inc. and Kansai Electric Power Co., conducted the test.

The drone, measuring 6 feet wide, 3 feet tall and 4 feet deep, took off from the Central Pier of the Port of Osaka in Minato ward, overlooking Yumeshima in Konohana ward, the site of the exposition.

The aircraft ascended 65 feet on autopilot and traveled to and from a point 165 feet offshore in about five minutes.

SkyDrive has plans for a two-seat flying car to travel a 3-mile route between Yumeshima and the Tempozan area, which is near the test site, during the exposition.