Kailua-Kona woman, 26, critically hurt in South Kohala crash

A 26-year-old Kailua-Kona woman was critically injured today in a single-car crash in South Kohala.

The woman was driving north on Highway 190 at 5:24 a.m. in a gold 2007 Honda Accord when she crossed the double solid yellow line of roadway and lost control of the car, Hawaii County police said.

The Honda hit several rocks, ejecting the driver, who was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The woman was taken to the North Hawaii Community Hospital, and later transported to The Queen’s Medical Center in critical condition.

Police said she suffered severe injuries and believe speed and impairment are possible factors in the crash.

Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to contact Officer Jason Foxworthy at 808-326-4646, ext. 229, or email at Jason.foxworthy@hawaiicounty.gov.

Or call CrimeStoppers at 808-961-8300 to provide anonymous tips.