Hawaii’s weather will be a treat for Halloween revelers

Hawaii’s weather this weekend will be perfect for Halloween trick-or-treaters with light winds and warm temperatures.

The National Weather Service in Honolulu says Hawaii will enjoy mostly dry and stable conditions with light winds today. There may be some scattered afternoon showers over leeward and interior areas of the islands, but they will be mostly on the light side, forecasters said today.

The Halloween Sunday forecast calls for similar conditions with a high temperature for Honolulu of about 87 degrees and overnight lows in the 70s.

State and federal officials this month have given the green light to trick-or-treating with some advice to keep everyone safe from the coronavirus such as staying in small groups, wearing masks and avoiding large holiday parties.

The state Department of Health’s guidance urges revelers to incorporate a cloth or surgical mask into their costumes and provide “low contact, pre-packaged treats” for trick-or-treaters.

Forecasters predict more-typical, stronger tradewinds will return by late Tuesday or Wednesday.