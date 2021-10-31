Big Isle woman critically injured in South Kohala single-vehicle crash

A 26-year-old Kailua-Kona woman suffered severe injuries following a single-vehicle collision Friday on Highway 190 at the 7 mile marker in South Kohala.

Responding to a 5:24 a.m. call, Hawaii Police police determined that the driver of a gold 2007 Honda Accord heading north crossed the double solid yellow line of roadway and lost control. Police said the vehicle struck several rocks, ejecting the driver who was not wearing her seatbelt.

The female driver was transported to the North Hawaii Community Hospital and later transported to Queen’s Medical Center, where she was listed in critical condition.

Police believe that speed and impairment are possible factors in the crash.

The Area II Traffic Enforcement Unit has initiated a major traffic collision investigation and is asking for anyone who may have witnessed the collision to contact Officer Jason Foxworthy at 808-326-4646, ext. 229, or email at Jason.foxworthy@hawaiicounty.gov. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 808-961-8300.

Hawaii police said this serious accident comes on the heels of motorcycle crash that killed 44-year-old Tyson Garcia of Puna on Wednesday on Daniel K. Inouye Highway. Garcia, was not wearing a helmet, presumably lost control while negotiating a curve to the left in the roadway. Police said he continued straight and crossed into the right shoulder and struck the curb at the edge of the asphalt, landing in a pasture.

Garcia’s death marked the 22nd fatal traffic collision of 2021 compared to 13 fatal traffic collisions during this same time period last year.