Ice Cube refuses vaccine, exits film slated in Hawaii

Ice Cube is out in the cold after refusing to be vaccinated.

Due to COVID-19 protocols, the rapper, actor and entrepreneur reportedly has walked away from a new movie scheduled to be shot in Hawaii this winter, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Ice Cube, whose given name is O’Shea Jackson Jr., reportedly exited Sony’s upcoming comedy, “Oh Hell No,” after declining a request from producers to get vaccinated.

The film studio and representatives for the former NWA member declined to comment to the industry trade outlet.

Directed by Kitao Sakurai, “Oh Hell No,” is co-produced by Jack Black, who stars as a man who falls in love with another man’s mom. Set to play the disapproving son, Ice Cube was initially attached to the project — for a reported payday of $9 million — before Black was involved.

The film was due to start shooting in Hawaii this winter with Sony scheduling its release for June.

Producers reportedly requested that all cast members be vaccinated in order to participate.

Ice Cube, 52, who has starred in and produced the “Friday,” “Barbershop” and “Ride Along” franchises, also exited “Flint Strong,” a boxing drama written by “Moonlight” filmmaker Barry Jenkins, for reasons unknown.

While the hip-hop icon’s stance on vaccinations is not clear, the Compton, Calif., native has promoted mask-wearing during the pandemic, which has claimed more than 700,000 lives in the U.S.

During the summer, he donated 2,000 face masks to use as personal protective equipment to Oklahoma’s Bacone College.