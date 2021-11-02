Remains found in Hawaii Kai identified as missing Nuuanu man

Human remains found in brush near Hawaii Kai have been identified as a 55-year-old Nuuanu man who was last seen five months ago.

The Honolulu Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the skeletal remains as that of John Meeth, who was last seen at his Nuuanu home on May 29.

Human remains discovered Wednesday in thick brush in the area of Kalanianaole Highway and Kealahou Street were identified following the discovery.

There were no signs of foul play, police said.

CrimeStoppers and police thanked the public for their help in finding Meeth.

An investigator from the Medical Examiner’s Office said it could take a “very long time” to determine cause of death from the skeletal remains.