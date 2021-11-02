Visiting hiker, 20, airlifted from Waimano Falls Trail with knee injury

Honolulu firefighters this afternoon rescued a hiker with an injured knee from the Waimano Falls Trail in Pearl City.

The Honolulu Fire Department received a 911 call at 1:11 p.m. reporting the injured hiker, who is visiting from Missouri. Four units and 12 personnel responded, with the first arriving at the scene at 1:20 p.m. HFD secured a landing zone at the top of Waimano Home Road.

HFD said the 20-year-old hiker, who was with three companions, had been hiking the trail since 11 a.m. today, and were about a quarter of a mile from the falls when he slipped on a rock and injured his knee.

Using the GPS coordinates from the 911 caller’s cell phone, HFD was able to locate the injured hiker on the trail via its Air 2 helicopter at 1:41 p.m.

The helicopter dropped off two rescue firefighters who treated the hiker, splinted his knee, and prepared him for transport. The helicopter then airlifted the injured hiker and one of his companions to the landing zone, where care was transferred to Emergency Medical Services at 2:44 p.m.

The two others in the hiking group were able to exit the trail on their own. No further injuries were reported.