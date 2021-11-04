comscore Hawaii records 13 new coronavirus-related deaths, 112 additional infections | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii records 13 new coronavirus-related deaths, 112 additional infections

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 9:07 am
    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Hawaii Pacific Health’s Oahu Mobile COVID-19 vaccine clinic — the “Vax Squad” — was seen, Oct. 21, at Hawaii Pacific University at Aloha Tower Marketplace.

Hawaii Department of Health officials today reported 13 new coronavirus-related deaths and 112 new confirmed and probable infections statewide, bringing the state’s totals since the start of the pandemic to 932 fatalities and 84,690 cases.

No further information was immediately available regarding the latest deaths.

The U.S. coronavirus-related death toll today is over 746,000 and the nationwide infection tally is more than 46.1 million.

This breaking news story will be updated as more information becomes available.

