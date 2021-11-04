Honolulu to open driver licensing centers on Saturdays to help ease backlog

The city is opening two busy driver licensing centers on Saturdays through the end of the year to accommodate the backlog of customers needing services.

All services, except for road tests, will be available beginning this Saturday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Kapalama and Kapolei driver licensing centers.

The new hours are expected to help with the demand to renew more than 16,000 driver licenses, state identification cards and permits set to expire over the next two months, the city announced Thursday.

“The new Saturday business hours will greatly benefit the thousands of residents who need our services,” said Nola Miyasaki, director of the City’s Department of Customer Services. “We strongly urge people to take advantage of the expanded hours going into the holiday season.”

Also open Saturdays are Windward City, Pearlridge and Downtown satellite city halls for renewal of driver’s licenses, learner’s permits and state ID cards.

To make an appointment, go to AlohaQ.org. Stand-by service is offered when customer cancellations arise. There is an estimated 30% no-show rate.

Oahu residents with driver’s licenses, learner’s permits and state ID cards that have expired since mid-March 2020 have until Nov. 30 to renew. Gov. David Ige’s emergency proclamation extended the expiration dates to Nov. 30 for all credentials that have expired since March 16, 2020.

For more information, go to honolulu.gov/csd.