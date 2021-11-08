Sony Open tournament sponsorship contract renewed until 2026

The Sony Open will be here through 2026.

The Sony Group Corporation today announced that it has extended its sponsorship contract for the Sony Open in Hawaii with the PGA TOUR and tournament host Friends of Hawaii Charities for another four years until 2026.

Kevin Na won the 2021 Sony Open, which was played without spectators at Waialae Country Club.

The 2022 Sony Open in Hawaii is scheduled Jan. 13-16 at Waialae Country Club. Corbett Kalama, Friends of Hawaii Charities president, said today plans are for fans to be welcomed back for the tournament under the current city and state guidelines for spectator events.

Sony has sponsored the Sony Open in Hawaii continuously since 1999. Every year, all proceeds from this event are channeled back into the local Hawaii community through partner Friends of Hawaii Charities, supporting children, women, the elderly, and the impoverished. Nearly $22 million has been donated to over 350 charities to date, making the tournament one of the largest charity sports event in Hawaii.

“The Sony Open in Hawaii, which we started as a way to show our gratitude to Hawaii, is now approaching its 24th year, and I am glad we are able to extend our sponsorship through 2026,” Hiroshi Kawano, Executive Vice President, Corporate Executive of Sony Group Corporation said in a statement. “While continuing to support the Hawaiian community, starting next year we have decided to also support golfers playing in Japan. In collaboration with JGA and JGTO, we will back up their challenge to compete on a global level by offering exemption spots. With the world still facing difficulties today, I have never felt such a stronger bond with the PGA TOUR and Friends of Hawaii Charities. I wish to continue supporting the people of Hawaii, and the young golfers’ bright future.”