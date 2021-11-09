Body recovered from Ala Wai Canal

Honolulu firefighters recovered the body of a homeless man from the Ala Wai Canal early today.
Firefighters responded to the area shortly before 3 a.m.
According to the fire department, a firefighter paddled a rescue board to the body which was floating face down approximately 25 yards from the edge of the canal.
Police said the man was in his 60s to 70s. There were no suspicious circumstances.
