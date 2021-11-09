Hawaii sees 79 new coronavirus cases, bringing statewide total to 85,218

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

Hawaii Department of Health officials reported 79 new confirmed and probable coronavirus infections today, bringing the state’s total since the start of the pandemic to 85,218 cases.

No new virus-related fatalities were reported today so the statewide COVID-19 death toll remains 962.

The U.S. coronavirus-related death toll today is over 752,000 and the nationwide infection tally is more than 46.4 million.

Today’s new confirmed and probable infection count by island includes 33 new cases on Oahu, 21 on Hawaii island, five on Maui, 16 on Kauai and four Hawaii residents diagnosed outside the state.

Of all the confirmed Hawaii infection cases, XXXXX have required hospitalizations, with XXXX new hospitalizations reported today.

