Hawaiian Humane Society distributing free pet food in Ewa Beach on Sunday

The Hawaiian Humane Society’s Pet Food Bank is hosting a drive-thru pet food giveaway event this Sunday at Asing Community Park in Ewa Beach.
The “Pet Kokua” drive-thru event was made possible, the Society said, thanks to a City and County of Honolulu grant-in-aid to assist pet owners in need in the district.
There should be enough for about 150 area families to receive a free bag of cat or dog food, but online pre-registration is required at hawaiianhumane.org/district9.
Registration is limited to the first 150 families. Asing Community Park is at 91-1450 Renton Road in Ewa Beach, with the givewaway to be held from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sunday.
The Society also thanked Honolulu City Councilman Augie Tulba and his team for helping to pull the event together.
Anyone with questions should contact the Society’s outreach team at Outreach@HawaiianHumane.org or 808-356-2225.
