Las Vegas Advisor: 2 big Vegas operators to put Strip casinos up for sale

Las Vegas’ two biggest operators, Caesars Entertainment and MGM Resorts International, will both have casinos up for sale.

Caesars announced first, saying it was moving up the timetable to put a “center-­Strip asset” on the market. It didn’t specify which, but candidates would include Harrah’s, Flamingo, Cromwell, Bally’s, Paris and Planet Hollywood. Soon after, MGM got into the act, announcing that the company is entertaining offers for the Mirage. No timeline, buyer or price was specified. Both companies indicated they’re seeking sales in early 2022, which means it might not be long before there are a couple of new operators on the Strip.

New date for Fontaine­bleau: The owners of what is now called Fontainebleau Las Vegas have announced the target date for its opening. Construction on the 67-story resort-casino began in 2007, but the big blue building on the north end of the Strip still hasn’t opened. The construction company that successfully built Resorts World Las Vegas across the Strip has been hired to finish the job by the fourth quarter of 2023.

Open mic: Virgin Hotels Las Vegas runs an open mic night at 8 p.m. Wednesdays. It’s held in the Shag Room, and the best performance each week wins a 1-night stay at the resort. Quarterly grand-prize winners get a paid performance in the Shag Room and a two-night stay.

Cosmo skating rink: The Ice Rink at Boulevard Pool opens Tuesday at the Cosmopolitan and runs through Jan. 2 for its 10th year of operation. The 4,200-square-foot rooftop skating rink made of real ice will host public skates and a number of special events, including holiday-classic films on the marquee. All-day access is $30.

Question: Have they started charging for parking at Resorts World yet?

Answer: Surprisingly, no. The garage is outfitted with electronic gates and card readers and there are pay stations inside the casino, but parking is still free — for how much longer is unknown.

