Flood advisory in effect for Hawaii island

The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a flood advisory for Hawaii County until 5:30 p.m. due to flooding caused by excessive rainfall.
Forecasters warn of minor flooding on roads, overflowing streams and poor drainage areas.
As of 2:27 p.m., trained weather spotters reported heavy rain falling at a rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour over windward side of Hawaii island in Hilo, Puna and eastern Kau districts.
Some locations that will experience flooding include Hilo, Hawaiian Paradise Park, Glenwood, Hawaiian Acres, Mountain View, Orchidland Estates, Volcano, Keaau, Pahoa, Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, Papaikou, Eden Roc, Fern Forest, Fern Acres, Kurtistown, Ainaloa, Kalapana, Leilani Estates and Nanawale Estates.
Forecasters advise staying away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone to flooding.
If flooding persists, this advisory may be extended beyond 5:30 p.m.
