Honolulu police investigate afternoon shooting in Kakaako

Honolulu police are investigating an afternoon shooting in Kakaako today.
Honolulu Police Department spokeswoman Michelle Yu said there were no life-threatening injuries, but KHON quoted a man who said he was grazed by a bullet and ran for cover.
Yu said officers responded to a call of shots fired around 2:45 p.m. and that a “search for suspect is underway.”
———
This is a breaking news story and will be updated when more information becomes available.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.