Honolulu police investigate afternoon shooting in Kakaako

Honolulu police are investigating an afternoon shooting in Kakaako today.

Honolulu Police Department spokeswoman Michelle Yu said there were no life-threatening injuries, but KHON quoted a man who said he was grazed by a bullet and ran for cover.

Yu said officers responded to a call of shots fired around 2:45 p.m. and that a “search for suspect is underway.”

This is a breaking news story and will be updated when more information becomes available.