Man, 35, dies during night dive in Waimanalo

A 35-year-old man has died after he ran into trouble while diving in waters near Makai Pier in Waimanalo Monday night.

Approximately a dozen firefighters responded to a report of a missing diver near the pier just before 10:50 p.m., according to the Honolulu Fire Department.

He was diving with five companions but did not return to shore. The fire department said his companions located his dive light but could not find him.

Firefighters conducted a ground and aerial search until bystanders located the diver near Kaupo Beach.

Bystanders took him to shore and initiated cardiopulmonary resuscitation.

Emergency Medical Services personnel responded shortly after midnight today and pronounced him dead at the scene.