Hawaii records 7 new coronavirus-related deaths, 226 additional infections

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

Hawaii Department of Health officials today reported seven new coronavirus-related deaths and 226 new confirmed and probable infections statewide, bringing the state’s totals since the start of the pandemic to 992 fatalities and 86,316 cases.

No further information was immediately available regarding the latest deaths on Oahu and Hawaii island.

The state’s official coronavirus-related death toll includes 742 fatalities on Oahu, 127 on Hawaii island, 98 on Maui, 13 on Kauai, one on Molokai, and 11 Hawaii residents who died outside the state.

The U.S. coronavirus-related death toll today is over 767,000 and the nationwide infection tally is more than 47.4 million.

>> RELATED: ‘Iolani summer program offsets pandemic impacts

Today’s new confirmed and probable infection count by island includes 116 new cases on Oahu, 57 on Hawaii island, 22 on Maui, 21 on Kauai, and 10 Hawaii residents diagnosed outside the state.

State health officials have been including probable infections in its total case counts. Probable infections include people who never received a confirmatory test but are believed to have had the virus because of their known exposure and symptoms or because of a positive antigen test.

The total number of confirmed and probable coronavirus cases by island since the start of the outbreak are 58,894 on Oahu, 11,492 on Hawaii island, 9,774 on Maui, 2,936 on Kauai, 245 on Molokai, and 145 on Lanai. There are also 2,830 Hawaii residents who were diagnosed outside of the state.

Health officials also said today that, of the state’s total infection count, 1,445 cases were considered to be active. Officials say they consider infections reported in the past 14 days to be a “proxy number for active cases.” The state’s total number of active cases increased today by 106.

By island, Oahu has 736 active cases, the Big Island has 300, Maui has 168, Kauai has 239, Lanai has one and Molokai has one.

The latest Hawaii COVID-19 vaccine summary says 2,306,558 vaccine doses have been administered through state and federal distribution programs as of today, up 5,582 from a day earlier. Health officials say that 72.3% of the state’s population is now fully vaccinated, and 84.7% have received at least one dose.

Of all the confirmed Hawaii infection cases, 4,934 have required hospitalizations, with 16 new hospitalizations reported today.

Twenty-nine hospitalizations in the overall statewide count are Hawaii residents who were diagnosed and treated outside the state. Of the 4,905 hospitalizations within the state, 3,817 have been on Oahu, 581 on Maui, 415 on the Big Island, 81 on Kauai, five on Lanai and six on Molokai.

The state’s 7-day average positivity rate is 1.5%, according to the Hawaii COVID-19 Data dashboard. The seven-day average case count for Oahu is 54 and the seven-day average positivity rate is 1.5%, state health officials said today.

This breaking news story will be updated as more information becomes available.