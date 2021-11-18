Man, 27, arrested for allegedly punching security guard, 71, over mask dispute

Honolulu police arrested a 27-year-old man after he allegedly punched a 71-year-old security guard who attempted to escort him out of a COVID-19 testing site area in Waikiki following a mask dispute.

The alleged assault occurred at the Waikiki Shell on Monsarrat Avenue at about 3:40 p.m. Wednesday.

Police said the man, a Hawaii resident, refused to wear a mask in an area where a COVID-19 testing site is set up.

The security guard attempted to escort him out of the area when the man allegedly punched the guard in the head.

Police arrested the suspect at the scene on suspicion of second-degree assault.

The city had launched the COVID-19 testing site at the Waikiki Shell in September.