Visitor rescued after falling during hike in Makaha Valley

A visitor from Canada was rescued from the Makaha Valley Trail this afternoon after reportedly slipping and falling 50 feet down a slope.

Just before 3 p.m. today, the Honolulu Fire Department received a call about the 47-year-old woman. She had started the hike at 10 a.m. with a 39-year-old man.

HFD located the hikers using the location from the man’s phone around 3:40 p.m. Firefighters were able to secure and airlift her, along with her hiking partner who was not injured, to a nearby landing zone by 4 p.m.