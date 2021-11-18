Warning signs posted at Makaha Beach Park after shark seen ‘behaving aggressively’

City and County of Honolulu lifeguards have posted warning signs at Makaha Beach Park after a 7-foot reef shark was seen behaving aggressively this afternoon near the shoreline.
Lifeguards continue to monitor the area and will have the most up-to-date information; beachgoers are advisted to speak with them before entering the water today.
