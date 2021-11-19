comscore Honolulu police investigating armed robbery at Waipahu store | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Honolulu police investigating armed robbery at Waipahu store

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
Honolulu police are investigating an alleged armed robbery at Walgreens in Waipahu Thursday night.

Police said a masked man entered the store, brandished a gun and demanded money from an employee at about 9 p.m. He then allegedly grabbed a USB charging cord from the store and fled on foot.

No money was taken from the establishment.

Police said there are no arrests at this time.

The suspect, approximately 5 feet, 10 inches tall, was wearing a gray long-sleeve hoodie and dark-colored beanie at the time of the robbery.

