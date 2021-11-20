University of Hawaii football team closes home slate with high-scoring win over Colorado State

Hawaii’s first season of hosting football games on campus ended on a bright note tonight.

With a season-high crowd of 5,315 in attendance, the Rainbow Warriors snapped a three-game losing streak with a 50–45 win over Colorado State at Clarence T.C. Ching Athletic Complex.

Quarterback Chevan Cordeiro threw for a season-high 406 yards and two touchdowns and senior Zion Bowens, who caught a 93-yard TD pass in the second quarter, finished with six receptions for 172 yards.

UH’s 50 points were its most since scoring 52 against Army in 2019.

Colorado State quarterback Todd Centeio finished 29-for-48 for 527 yards and five touchdowns but was intercepted twice.

Hawaii tied a school record with its fifth defensive touchdown of the season when Cameron Lockridge caught an errant throw from Centeio and returned it 40 yards for the score with 13 seconds before the half and a 29-10 lead.

UH took its largest lead of the game at 36-10 when Cordeiro completed back-to-back throws of 24 yards to Calvin Turner and then 42 to Nick Mardner for a TD in the third quarter.

Colorado State cut the lead to 36-31 in the fourth quarter. Hawaii picked up just one first down over four drives before a 9-play, 76-yard drive capped off by Parson’s 10-yard TD run with 3:07 remaining.

Two plays into CSU’s next drive Centeio found Dante Wright wide open for a 62-yard touchdown to make it 43-38 with 2:43 to go.

Hawaii recovered the onside kick and Parson ran it in from 37 yards.

Centeio threw a 9-yard touchdown pass to Gary Williams with 17 seconds to go but the ensuing onsides kick went out of bounds giving Hawaii the ball to end it.

Hawaii closes the regular season Saturday at Wyoming, which beat Utah State 44-17 today.