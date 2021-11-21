Late 3-pointers lift University of Hawaii women’s basketball team to first win

Amy Atwell scored 29 points and Meilani McBee hit a pair of late 3-pointers, including the go-ahead field goal with 17 seconds remaining, as Hawaii beat Portland State 71-68 in the Bank of Hawaii Classic today at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.
The Vikings, who trailed by 15 early on, went on a 20-5 run to take a 61-56 lead with 3:18 left. Esmeralda Morales had 10 points and Mia ‘Uhila added six during the surge.
McBee’s first 3-pointer cut the Rainbow Wahine’s deficit to 65-64 with 1:21 remaining. Her second, from the left wing, put Hawaii up 69-68 with 17 seconds left. McBee had only two points prior to her late surge.
Hawaii’s Kallin Spiller got a steal on Portland State’s next possession and Nae Nae Calhoun was fouled and hit two free throws with 4.7 seconds remaining to put the Rainbow Wahine up three.
McBee got a steal on the Vikings’ final possession to seal to win.
Spiller added 20 points and eight rebounds and Calhoun had eight assists for the Rainbow Wahine (1-3).
Morales had 20 points and Alaya Fitzgerald added 17 for the Vikings (3-1).
