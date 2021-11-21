Man, 26, critically injured after apparent stabbing in Waikiki

Honolulu Emergency Services said it transported a 26-year-old man in critical condition to a local trauma center on Saturday after he was apparently stabbed in Waikiki.
EMS said the man required life-saving treatment at the scene. Two other people, a 30-year-old man and 25-year-old female, were also evaluated at the scene but refused transport to a medical facility.
The incident remains under investigation.
