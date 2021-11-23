Hawaii sees 52 new coronavirus cases, bringing statewide total to 86,991

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

Hawaii Department of Health officials reported 52 new confirmed and probable coronavirus infections today, bringing the state’s total since the start of the pandemic to 86,991 cases.

No new virus-related fatalities were reported today so the statewide COVID-19 death toll remains 1,002.

The state’s official coronavirus-related death toll includes 747 fatalities on Oahu, 132 on Hawaii island, 98 on Maui, 13 on Kauai, one on Molokai, and 11 Hawaii residents who died outside the state.

The U.S. coronavirus-related death toll today is over 772,000 and the nationwide infection tally is about 48 million.

Today’s new confirmed and probable infection count by island includes 23 new cases on Oahu, 14 on Hawaii island, nine on Kauai, five on Maui, and one Hawaii residents diagnosed outside the state.

State health officials have been including probable infections in its total case counts. Probable infections include people who never received a confirmatory test but are believed to have had the virus because of their known exposure and symptoms or because of a positive antigen test.

Today’s count are cases tallied by the department on Sunday.

The total number of confirmed and probable coronavirus cases by island since the start of the outbreak are 59,255 on Oahu, 11,623 on Hawaii island, 9,589 on Maui, 3,006 on Kauai, 247 on Molokai, and 145 on Lanai. There are also 2,856 Hawaii residents who were diagnosed outside of the state.

Health officials also said today that, of the state’s total infection count, 1,499 cases were considered to be active. Officials say they consider infections reported in the past 14 days to be a “proxy number for active cases.” The state’s total number of active cases decreased today by 25.

Of all the confirmed Hawaii infection cases, 4,979 have required hospitalizations. No new hospitalizations were reported today and health officials removed three previously reported hospitalizations from the statewide total.

According to the latest information from the department’s Hawaii COVID-19 Data dashboard, a total of 47 patients with the virus were in Hawaii hospitals as of Monday, with seven in intensive care units and six on ventilators.

This breaking news story will be updated as more information becomes available.