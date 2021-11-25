Hawaii earns Thanksgiving Day win in 1st round of Las Vegas Classic

Mate Colina scored 23 points to lead Hawaii past Illinois Chicago 88-80 in a first-round game of the Las Vegas Classic at the Orleans Arena today.

UH (3-1) led by 17 points late in the first half, but the Flames battled back with hot outside shooting, and trailed just 76-70 with 5:38 left.

The Rainbow Warriors made seven of eight free throws down the stretch to close out the win.

Damaria Franklin led UIC (2-3) with 22 points.

Hawaii plays South Alabama on Friday in the tournament’s championship game.