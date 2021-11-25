Hawaii earns Thanksgiving Day win in 1st round of Las Vegas Classic

Mate Colina scored 23 points to lead Hawaii past Illinois Chicago 88-80 in a first-round game of the Las Vegas Classic at the Orleans Arena today.
UH (3-1) led by 17 points late in the first half, but the Flames battled back with hot outside shooting, and trailed just 76-70 with 5:38 left.
The Rainbow Warriors made seven of eight free throws down the stretch to close out the win.
Damaria Franklin led UIC (2-3) with 22 points.
Hawaii plays South Alabama on Friday in the tournament’s championship game.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.