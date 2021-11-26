University of Hawaii women’s basketball team routs Eastern Illinois

University of Hawaii forward Amy Atwell scored 16 points to lead four players in double figures in a 71-50 win over Eastern Illinois in the Rainbow Wahine Showdown today at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

Hawaii freshman forward Nnenna Orji recorded a double-double in her first career start with 10 points — on 5-for-5 shooting from the field — and 10 rebounds for the Rainbow Wahine (2-3). McKenna Haire hit two 3-pointers in a 10-point performance and center Maeve Donnelly scored all 10 of her points in the fourth quarter.

UH was without two starters in forward Kallin Spiller, who was on crutches, and guard Olivia Davies.

Even so, the Wahine raced out to a 20-5 lead in the first quarter, with guard Nae Nae Calhoun (eight points) and Haire each hitting two 3-pointers.

The Wahine lead swelled to 29-10 when Haire scored off a feed from Orji. Eastern Illinois pressured UH into a flurry of turnovers and converted with a 14-2 run to close the gap to 31-24.

Calhoun scored on a scoop at the buzzer to give UH a 33-24 lead at halftime.

EIU trailed 39-30 midway through the third quarter before UH reclaimed control with a 15-6 surge to close the period. Meilani McBee hit a 3-pointer and and Haire scored off an assist from Daejah Phillips to give UH a 54-36 lead going into the fourth.

Orji scored two quick buckets early in the fourth and UH pulled away to its second straight win.

Julia Bengtson led Eastern Illinois (4-1) with 12 points.

The three-day tournament continues Saturday with Hawaii facing Utah at 2:30 p.m.

Gonzaga ran away to an 89-71 win over Utah in the tournament opener.