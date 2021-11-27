Hiker rescued from Kaau Crater Loop Trail

Honolulu firefighters rescued a 27-year-old man from the Kaau Crater Loop Trail this afternoon after he had been hiking for 10 hours but wasn’t able to descend from the trail on his own.

The Honolulu Fire Department received a call at around 3:30 p.m. for a hiker in distress at the trail in Palolo. HFD personnel established command at Palolo Valley District Park, where they set up a landing zone for one of its helicopters.

The hiker was not injured and was located, with the help of the GPS on his phone, on a ridge near the peak of the trail.

The helicopter was able to transport the hiker to the landing zone at around 4:30 p.m.