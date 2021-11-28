Las Vegas Advisor: New World Series of Poker champ crowned in Las Vegas

Koray Aldemir, a 31-year-old professional poker player from Germany, emerged from a starting field of 6,650 to become the new World Series of Poker Main Event champion and take down a first prize of $8 million.

Aldemir outlasted American amateur George Holmes in an epic 6-1/2-hour heads-up session during which he surrendered a commanding lead briefly, only to come back for the win. On the final hand, Aldemir had 10-7 suited to Holmes’ K-Q. The flop gave Aldemir two pair, which held up against Holmes’ pair of kings. Aldemir is the second player from Germany to win in the last three years. Holmes pocketed $4.3 million as runner-up.

More paid parking: As recently stated in this column, it was only a matter of time before Resorts World Las Vegas instituted a parking fee, which it now has. But that’s not all bad. While a rate of $21 per 24-hour period is the fee for valet parking, self-parking remains free.

Bellagio display: The Bellagio Conservatory and Botanical Garden has unveiled its winter display. The holiday scene features polar bears, arctic foxes, a seal and a penguin, along with a giant Christmas tree, Santa’s sled, gift-wrapped presents and a snow mountain with a gondola. The display will be in place through Jan. 22 and is free to view.

Kids fly free: FlyOver, a new flight-simulator attraction on the Las Vegas Strip, is running a “Kids Ride Free” promotion now through Dec. 31. With the purchase of an adult ticket ($34), a child aged 12 and under can experience FlyOver for free. Booking must be made at the FlyOver ticket office next to the Showcase Mall.

Question: Anything new on the mask rules in Las Vegas?

Answer: Nothing has changed in the last four months. Masks are still required indoors, so you have to wear them in the casinos. In most places, it’s OK to take them off once you’re seated in restaurants and bars, but you have to wear them when gambling at tables and machines.

