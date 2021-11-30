Fire destroys house on Kauai

A Waimea house fire that broke out just before 12:20 a.m. today, left the home a total loss, the Kauai Fire Department said.

Kauai firefighters from multiple stations were dispatched at 12:20 a.m. today to a structure fire on Pokole Road and found the single-story house fully engulfed in flames and the surrounding brush on fire, the county reported.

No one was home at the time of the blaze.

Firefighters arrived to find a downed powerline arcing on the road. Kauai Island Utility Cooperative responded and disconnected power.

Once, they did so and deemed the area safe, firefighters were able to fully extinguish the fire.

Firefighters also contained the brush fire surrounding the home.

They remained on scene until 3 a.m.

The structure is considered a total loss, and damage to the structure and its contents is estimated at $150,000, KFD said.