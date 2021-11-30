Hawaii sees 79 new coronavirus cases, bringing statewide total to 87,664

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

Hawaii Department of Health officials reported 79 new confirmed and probable coronavirus infections today, bringing the state’s total since the start of the pandemic to 87,664 cases.

No new virus-related fatalities were reported today so the statewide COVID-19 death toll remains 1,018.

The U.S. coronavirus-related death toll today is over 776,000 and the nationwide infection tally is more than 48.1 million.

Today’s new confirmed and probable infection count by island includes 36 new cases on Oahu, two on Hawaii island, 11 on Maui, 26 on Kauai and four Hawaii residents diagnosed outside the state.

