Man, woman in serious condition after being shot in Kalihi | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Man, woman in serious condition after being shot in Kalihi

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today

A man approximately 27 years old and a 25-year-old woman were in serious condition tonight after being shot in the torso in the vicinity of 205 Kalihi St.

Police and emergency crews are responding to the incident, which was reported at 7:10 pm.

No other details were immediately available.

