This classic french dish gets a fun twist

The classic French dish of green beans and almonds gets a fun update with the addition of corn, which lends extra sweetness, chewy texture and pops of golden color. The simply prepared dish allows the tender green beans and corn to shine in a velvety garlic- and thyme-infused butter sauce. The nutty flavor and delicate crunch of toasted sliced almonds round out the dish. (Haricots verts also work beautifully here, in place of the green beans, but decrease the steaming time to 3 minutes.) This quick and versatile salad pairs well with many different foods and can be enjoyed warm or at room temperature.

Green bean and corn almondine

Ingredients:

• 1/2 cup sliced almonds

• 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

• 2 garlic cloves, minced

• 1 1/2 pounds green beans, trimmed

• 5 thyme sprigs

• Salt and black pepper

• 3 tablespoons unsalted butter

• 2 cups fresh corn kernels (from 2-3 ears), or thawed from frozen

Directions:

Heat oven to 350 degrees. Spread almonds on a baking sheet and bake until golden, 6-7 minutes.

Meanwhile, in a large (12-inch) deep skillet with a lid, heat oil over medium. Add garlic and stir until fragrant, 30 seconds. Add green beans and thyme, season with salt and pepper, and toss to evenly coat in the oil. Add 1/2 cup of water, cover and steam until beans are softened, about 5 minutes. Stir in butter and corn, and cook, stirring occasionally, until corn and green beans are tender and glazed in the sauce, 4-5 minutes. Discard the thyme sprigs, and season with salt and pepper.

Transfer beans and corn to a large platter and spoon over any remaining sauce. Garnish with the toasted almonds and more black pepper.

Total time: 15 minutes, serves 6-8.