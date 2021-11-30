Santa Clara beat Hawaii men’s basketball team with big second half

Santa Clara overpowered Hawaii in the second half for a 70-58 men’s basketball victory today at the Leavy Center in South Bay.

The Rainbow Warriors led 35-31 at the intermission, but that advantage dissolved in the Broncos’ 12-0 and 10-0 runs in the second half.

Guard Jalen Williams scored a career-high 30 points to lead the Broncos. Keshawn Justice contributed 18 points and 10 rebounds.

Mate Colina and Jerome Desrosiers each had 13 points for the ’Bows. Desrosiers did not score in the second half.

The Broncos produced most of their points near the basket, amassing 52 points in the paint.

The ’Bows were without injured center Bernardo da Silva (hand) and guard Noel Coleman (hip). The ’Bows played nine players and received only six points from the reserves.

The ’Bows (3-3) went 1-2 during this road trip. They play Hawaii Pacific on Dec. 8 at SimpliFi Arena at the Stan Sheriff Center.