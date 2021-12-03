Hawaii records 1 new coronavirus-related death, 125 additional infections

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

Hawaii Department of Health officials today reported one new coronavirus-related death and 125 new confirmed and probable infections statewide, bringing the state’s totals since the start of the pandemic to 1,028 fatalities and 88,023 cases.

The latest death was on the Big Island. No further information was immediately available regarding the latest deaths.

The state’s official coronavirus-related death toll includes 762 fatalities on Oahu, 140 on Hawaii island, 101 on Maui, 13 on Kauai, one on Molokai and 11 Hawaii residents who died outside the state.

The U.S. coronavirus-related death toll today is over 782,000 and the nationwide infection tally is more than 48.6 million.

Today’s new confirmed and probable infection count by island includes 71 new cases on Oahu, 14 on Hawaii island, 15 on Maui, 18 on Kauai and seven Hawaii residents diagnosed outside the state.

State health officials have been including probable infections in its total case counts. Probable infections include people who never received a confirmatory test but are believed to have had the virus because of their known exposure and symptoms or because of a positive antigen test.

The total number of confirmed and probable coronavirus cases by island since the start of the outbreak are 59,744 on Oahu, 11,739 on Hawaii island, 10,039 on Maui, 3,174 on Kauai, 245 on Molokai, and 145 on Lanai. There are also 2,937 Hawaii residents who were diagnosed outside of the state.

Health officials also said today that, of the state’s total infection count, 1,235 cases were considered to be active. Officials say they consider infections reported in the past 14 days to be a “proxy number for active cases.” The state’s total number of active cases decreased today by 59.

By island, Oahu has 621 active cases, the Big Island has 181, Kauai has 207, Maui has 224 and Molokai has two.

The seven-day average case count for Oahu is 49 and the seven-day average positivity rate is 1.1%, state health officials said today.

The latest Hawaii COVID-19 vaccine summary says 2,352,493 vaccine doses have been administered through state and federal distribution programs as of today, up 8,547 from a day earlier. Health officials say that 71.6% of the state’s population is now fully vaccinated, and 77.4% have received at least one dose.

Of all the confirmed Hawaii infection cases, 5,055 have required hospitalizations, with 10 new hospitalizations reported today.

Thirty hospitalizations in the overall statewide count are Hawaii residents who were diagnosed and treated outside the state. Of the 5,025 hospitalizations within the state, 3,878 have been on Oahu, 609 on Maui, 430 on the Big Island, 94 on Kauai nine on Molokai, and five on Lanai.

This breaking news story will be updated as more information becomes available.