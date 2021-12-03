Kauai firefighters rescue 13 kayakers stranded on Wailua River

Firefighters rescued 13 kayakers Thursday evening, who were stranded near Uluwehi Falls on the Wailua River, the Kauai Fire Department reported this afternoon.

KFD was notified at 5 p.m. of the stranded kayakers, who were just past the kayak landing near the end of the trail to Uluwehi Falls.

The river had risen and was impassable, they reported to KFD.

Air 1 did an initial flyover, but due to safety concerns and the conditions on scene, Kapaa firefighters used KFD’s rescue boat, Whaler 1, and headed up the river.

At the landing, firefighters walked in and found 13 people stranded on the other side of the river.

They shuttled the people using kayaks at the site. After they were safely across, the kayakers used the vessels and headed down the river to the Wailua Marina, as Whaler 1 escorted them.

No one was injured and the scene was cleared shortly after 7 p.m.