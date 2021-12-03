VIDEO: Navy hosts town hall to discuss latest in the contamination of its water system

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

The Navy held a town hall meeting at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam tonight to discuss the contamination of the Navy’s water system.

Earlier today, the Honolulu Board of Water Supply shut down its Halawa well to protect southern Oahu’s drinking water from potentially being contaminated with petroleum.

The Navy confirmed Thursday night the source of contamination within its water system was coming from petroleum in its Red Hill shaft.