GAME DAY BLOG: University of Hawaii women’s volleyball team plays Mississippi State in NCAA Tournament

Editor’s Note: Bookmark this page live updates from the game. Tweets below will automatically refresh.
——
SCORE: Mississippi State 1, Hawaii 0 (25-17)
HawaiiWVB vs Mississippi – Curated tweets by StarAdvertiser
SEATTLE >> The Pacific Northwest has become a familiar postseason destination for the University of Hawaii women’s volleyball program.
After clinching the Big West championship and an NCAA Tournament berth a week ago, the Rainbow Wahine were assigned to the Seattle sub-regional for the fifth time since 2010 on Sunday and face Mississippi State in a first-round match today in Alaska Airlines Arena.
Today’s match will mark UH’s 39th appearance in the NCAA Tournament and 28th in a row (not counting the canceled 2020-21 season) after closing the regular season at 21-7. The Rainbow Wahine went 16-2 in Big West play and closed the regular season with a five-set loss to UC Santa Barbara last Saturday at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.
Mississippi State (25-5) enters its first NCAA Tournament berth in the program’s 47-year history with a second-place finish in the Southeastern Conference at 16-2. The 23rd-ranked Bulldogs broke into the AVCA coaches poll late in the season and carry a 13-match winning streak into the postseason.
The Rainbow Wahine and Bulldogs will meet for the first time and have one common opponent this season in SEC member Texas A&M. Hawaii swept the Aggies 25-23, 25-21, 25-23 on Aug. 29 to close the Hawaiian Airlines Rainbow Wahine Classic. Mississippi State won two four-set matches with Texas A&M on Oct. 23 and 24.
UH is led by Big West Player of Year Brooke Van Sickle (3.80 kills per set). Mississippi State right-side hitter Gabby Waden leads the Bulldogs with 3.41 kills per set on .331 hitting.
The winner of this afternoon’s match will face the winner of the 5 p.m. match between host and No. 15 national seed Washington and Brown. The second-round match is set for 5 p.m. on Saturday.
All NCAA Tournament matches will be streamed on ESPN+ (monthly subscription required).
The game begins at 2 p.m.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.