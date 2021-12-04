Hawaii sees 4 new coronavirus-related deaths, 124 additional infections

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

Hawaii Department of Health officials today reported four new coronavirus-related deaths and 124 new confirmed and probable infections statewide, bringing the state’s totals since the start of the pandemic to 1,032 fatalities and 88,147 cases.

No further information was immediately available regarding the latest deaths all on Oahu.

State health officials are testing three more specimens for the possible omicron variant, similar to the one detected on Thursday belonging to an Oahu resident with no history of travel.

The state’s official coronavirus-related death toll includes 766 fatalities on Oahu, 140 on Hawaii island, 101 on Maui, 13 on Kauai, one on Molokai, and 11 Hawaii residents who died outside the state.

The U.S. coronavirus-related death toll today is over 787,000 and the nationwide infection tally is more than 49 million.

Today’s new confirmed and probable infection count by island includes 58 new cases on Oahu, 26 on Hawaii island, 22 on Maui, 12 on Kauai, and seven Hawaii residents diagnosed outside the state. State health officials removed one case from Molokai.

State health officials have been including probable infections in its total case counts. Probable infections include people who never received a confirmatory test but are believed to have had the virus because of their known exposure and symptoms or because of a positive antigen test.

The total number of confirmed and probable coronavirus cases by island since the start of the outbreak are 59,802 on Oahu, 11,765 on Hawaii island, 10,061 on Maui, 3,186 on Kauai, 244 on Molokai, and 145 on Lanai. There are also 2,944 Hawaii residents who were diagnosed outside of the state.

Health officials also said today that, of the state’s total infection count, 1,215 cases were considered to be active. Officials say they consider infections reported in the past 14 days to be a “proxy number for active cases.” The state’s total number of active cases decreased today by 20.

By island, Oahu has 621 active cases, the Big Island has 166, Kauai has 199, Maui has 229.

The state’s 7-day average positivity rate is 1.4%, according to the Hawaii COVID-19 Data dashboard.

The seven-day average case count for Oahu is 47 and the seven-day average positivity rate is 1.1%, state health officials said today.

The latest Hawaii COVID-19 vaccine summary says 2,352,493 vaccine doses have been administered through state and federal distribution programs as of Friday, up 8,547 from a day earlier. Health officials say that 71.6% of the state’s population is now fully vaccinated, and 77.4% have received at least one dose.

Of all the confirmed Hawaii infection cases, 5,063 have required hospitalizations, with eight new hospitalizations reported today.

Thirty hospitalizations in the overall statewide count are Hawaii residents who were diagnosed and treated outside the state. Of the 5,006 hospitalizations within the state, 3,882 have been on Oahu, 611 on Maui, 432 on the Big Island, 94 on Kauai, nine on Molokai, and five on Lanai.

According to the latest information from the department’s Hawaii COVID-19 Data dashboard, a total of 37 patients with the virus were in Hawaii hospitals as of Friday, with seven in intensive care units and four on ventilators.

This breaking news story will be updated as more information becomes available.