Schatz says White House agrees to assist with Red Hill water crisis

U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz received assurances from the White House on Saturday that Hawaii will have the federal resources needed to emerge from the current water contamination crisis at Red Hill.

Schatz said he had calls with two of President Joe Biden’s top officials to talk about water quality issues at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam.

“Today, I spoke with White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain and Homeland Security Advisor Dr. Elizabeth Sherwood-Randall to brief them on the water contamination crisis on Oahu and request the Biden Administration’s support for all federal resources available to the state and to affected residents, including mobilizing EPA and all relevant federal agencies,” Schatz said in a Saturday cnews release.

”The White House agreed to work closely with me and state and military leaders to ensure Hawaii has the federal support it needs to clean up the water at Red Hill and help families get through this crisis.”