Las Vegas Advisor: Las Vegas hotels offering low holiday room rates
Las Vegas Advisor | Travel

Las Vegas Advisor: Las Vegas hotels offering low holiday room rates

  • By Anthony Curtis
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

The holiday season is normally prime time for finding low room rates in Las Vegas. However, due to unprecedented demand created by months of pandemic-fueled abstinence from fun, the pickings are slimmer than normal this year. Read more

