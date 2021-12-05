Las Vegas Advisor: Las Vegas hotels offering low holiday room rates

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The holiday season is normally prime time for finding low room rates in Las Vegas. However, due to unprecedented demand created by months of pandemic-fueled abstinence from fun, the pickings are slimmer than normal this year. Read more

The holiday season is normally prime time for finding low room rates in Las Vegas. However, due to unprecedented demand created by months of pandemic-fueled abstinence from fun, the pickings are slimmer than normal this year.

Still, that doesn’t mean there aren’t deals to be had. Last week the researchers at the Las Vegas Advisor canvassed every casino in town, looking for the best leads on lodging in December.

The daily rates listed here were available either by consulting casino websites or using third-party reservation options. But even if you don’t use the internet, the list serves as a guide to potential low rates you can secure by phone. Rates are higher during the National Finals Rodeo, which runs through Saturday. All told, 21 casinos have rooms going for under $40 this year (base price; doesn’t include resort fees). Here’s the lineup (rates change often and are not guaranteed).

Under $20 Club: Circus Circus, OYO, STRAT

Under $30 Club: Excalibur, Golden Gate, Rio

Under $40 Club: Bally’s, Binion’s, Boulder Station, The D, Downtown Grand, El Cortez, Flamingo, Gold Coast, Harrah’s, LINQ, Luxor, Orleans, Palace Station, Sahara, Tropicana

High-end options: The pre-holidays also offer a great opportunity to stay at the more expensive casinos at bargain prices. The following casinos quoted midweek rates of $95 or less: Caesars Palace, Cromwell, Delano, Golden Nugget, Green Valley Ranch, Mandalay Bay, MGM Grand, Mirage, M Resort, New York-New York, Paris, Park MGM, Planet Hollywood, Resorts World, South Point, Treasure Island, Virgin and Westgate.

Question: Where will the tallest Christmas tree be this year?

Answer: That hasn’t been established yet, because the casinos haven’t made their declarations. The smart money is on the Fremont Street Experience, which has taken honors the past two years.

For more information about current Las Vegas shows, buffets, coupons, and good deals, go to LasVegasAdvisor.com.