Hawaii Fire Department rescues five people out of Nuuanu Stream

Two dozen fire fighters pulled five people out of the Nuuanu stream Monday night after a 911 caller reported multiple people struggling to get out of the rushing waters near the Pali Highway.

The Honolulu Fire Department was sent to stream at at 8:24 p.m. Monday after a 911 caller reported several people trapped in the water.

The first group of rescuers arrived at 8:28 p.m.and started to look for the two people the 911 caller reported seeing in the stream. Fire fighters found five people stuck in the water. HFD personnel strategically positioned themselves along the stream and were able to pull all five people out.

One person was taken to the hospital by Emergency Medical Services workers and the other four were released. HFD reported no other injuries.

The rescue came about six hours after fire fighters rescued five five boys, all between the ages of 9 and 10, who were swept into the storm water pouring through Palolo Stream. The boys went in to the water behind Jarrett Middle School to play after school Monday.

12-6-2021 News Release Hfd Rescues Five Victims From the Rushing Nuuanu Stream in Honolulu by Honolulu Star-Advertiser on Scribd