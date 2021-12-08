UH basketball team rolls past Hawaii Pacific

The University of Hawaii men’s basketball team broke away early from Division II Hawaii Pacific and never lost control in an 88-52 romp Wednesday.
A gathering of 1,092 spectators at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center saw Noel Coleman lead the Rainbow Warriors with a career-high 23 points. Coleman’s scoring included 6-for-7 marksmanship from 3-point land.
As a team, UH made 18-of-31 shots from beyond the arc, while HPU made 5-of-20 3-pointers.
Rodney Hounshell led the Sharks with 14 points.
UH improved to 4-3 after returning from a 1-2 road trip. Since the game was counted as an exhibition for Hawaii Pacific, its record remained at 3-4.
The Rainbow Warriors, who never trailed, extended a 7-6 lead to 27-10 with 8:01 left in the half. Kamaka Hepa scored eight of his 11 first-half points during the run, including two 3-pointers.
Hepa finished with 16, as did Junior Madut. Jerome Desrosiers added 14 and Amoro Lado 10. Hepa and Desrosiers tied for game-high with seven rebounds each. UH outrebounded HPU 36-29
The Warriors are off until Dec. 22 and the first round of the Diamond Head Classic.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.