UH basketball team rolls past Hawaii Pacific

The University of Hawaii men’s basketball team broke away early from Division II Hawaii Pacific and never lost control in an 88-52 romp Wednesday.

A gathering of 1,092 spectators at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center saw Noel Coleman lead the Rainbow Warriors with a career-high 23 points. Coleman’s scoring included 6-for-7 marksmanship from 3-point land.

As a team, UH made 18-of-31 shots from beyond the arc, while HPU made 5-of-20 3-pointers.

Rodney Hounshell led the Sharks with 14 points.

UH improved to 4-3 after returning from a 1-2 road trip. Since the game was counted as an exhibition for Hawaii Pacific, its record remained at 3-4.

The Rainbow Warriors, who never trailed, extended a 7-6 lead to 27-10 with 8:01 left in the half. Kamaka Hepa scored eight of his 11 first-half points during the run, including two 3-pointers.

Hepa finished with 16, as did Junior Madut. Jerome Desrosiers added 14 and Amoro Lado 10. Hepa and Desrosiers tied for game-high with seven rebounds each. UH outrebounded HPU 36-29

The Warriors are off until Dec. 22 and the first round of the Diamond Head Classic.