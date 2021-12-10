Hawaii Health Department fines NextHealth $58K, orders company to stop COVID-19 testing

The Hawaii Department of Health has ordered a second company in the state to immediately stop conducting COVID-19 tests in the state without a license, permit or written approval.

DOH issued a cease-and-desist order and $58,000 fine to NextHealth, which offers IV therapy at the Four Seasons Resort Maui in Wailea.

NextHealth had been offering unauthorized COVID-19 testing at the Four Seasons since Oct. 11 and had tested about 982 patients at that time, according to DOH. NextHealth was fined $1,000 per day over 58 days, bringing its total to $58,000.

In November, DOH also issued a cease-and-desist order and $207,000 fine to Embry Health, which had been operating COVID-19 testing sites on Oahu and Hawaii island without proper permits.

The DOH Office of Health Care Assurance first received a complaint on Nov. 8 that NextHealth was conducting rapid antigen and rapid PCR COVID-19 testing at the Four Seasons Resort Maui at 2900 Wailea Alanui Drive.

Upon review of its records, DOH determined NextHealth did not have clinical laboratory certification or a permit to do so.

After contacting the company’s chief medical officer by phone, email and U.S. postal mail, an OHCA representative conducted an unannounced, onsite investigation, confirming that NextHealth was operating without a proper certificate or permit as required by law.

NextHealth must not only stop operating its laboratory immediately but may not operate any others in the state. In addition to the $58,000 fine, the company must notify DOH in writing of all clinical laboratories it operated within the state and confirm the date operations ceased.

Furthermore, NextHealth may not operate any clinical laboratory in Hawaii without a valid state certificate, permit or obtaining prior written approval from the department.

DOH said that laboratories are regulated under federal and state statutes to ensure providers operating in Hawaii deliver quality services that meet federal and state standards.

On its website, NextHealth describes itself as “a health optimization and longevity center,” and operates other locations in West Hollywood, Calif. and New York City.

In addition to COVID tests, which range from $199 per rapid antigen test to $249 per rapid PCR test at the Maui resort, the company offers an extensive menu of IV drip therapies to boost the immune system, recover from a hangover and burn fat, along with vitamin shots and other offerings.

A person that answered the spa’s phone said the company had no comments at this time.

“Testing is critically important as we continue to navigate through this pandemic,” said Health Director Dr. Elizabeth Char in a statement. “Residents need to be sure testing is done accurately, appropriately, and safely.”

Hawaii Health Department fines NextHealth $58K, orders company to stop COVID-19 testing Inbox by Honolulu Star-Advertiser on Scribd